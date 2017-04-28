Paloma Valley’s Esposito relieved of duties as football, track coach: remains teacher





Veteran football and track and field coach Bert Esposito will no longer be handling those reigns at Menifee’s Paloma Valley High School. Esposito was relieved of his duties Thursday, April 20, by school district officials following an investigation, but was not given a specific reason for the firing or details on any allegations against him.

“I have been doing this for 35 straight years, it’s been a grind,” said Esposito, who has spent the last 13 years of his career at Paloma Valley. “At this point it’s over and done with, my kids know I would never quit on them, but it’s time for me do other things now.”

Esposito, who will remain in his on-campus role as a physical education teacher, compiled a record of 87-59 with 10 winning seasons and coached the Wildcats to a 9-2 record last season.

“I have a summer coming up where I will get to do what I want to do. I don’t know the exact reasoning behind all of this, but I am not the only one this has happened to. Perhaps it’s just overhauling and maybe they felt it was time they started making changes. Right now I get to focus on my students, but I sure do miss my football players already.”

Esposito previously coached at Southern Cal Christian, Temecula Linfield Christian, Riverside Ramona, Moreno Valley Rancho Verde and Riverside La Sierra. He won a CIF-SS Division 10 title in 1991 with Southern Cal Christian.