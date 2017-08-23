Partial solar eclipse viewed by hundreds at Marna O’Brien Park

People observe the partial solar eclipse at Marna O’Brien Park in Wildomar, Aug. 21. Shane Gibson photo
Eileen Johnson safely looks at a magnified view of the partial solar eclipse through a telescope provided by amateur astronomer John Garrett at Marna O’Brien Park in Wildomar, Aug. 21. Shane Gibson photo
Solar eclipse observers use a variety of methods, like welders masks, to safely view the partial eclipse at Marna O’Brien Park in Wildomar, Aug. 21. Shane Gibson photo
Pat and Jim Gilmore safely observe the partial solar eclipse through a pinhole projector made out of a cereal box during a solar eclipse viewing party at Marna O’Brien Park in Wildomar, Aug. 21. Shane Gibson photo
Dozens of people gather to observe the partial solar eclipse at Marna O’Brien Park in Wildomar, Aug. 21. Shane Gibson photo
Declan Kallberg, 10, views the partial solar eclipse through a solar viewing safe telescope at Marna O’Brien Park in Wildomar, Aug. 21. Shane Gibson photo
A Keplerian telescope designed for viewing a projected image of the sun shows the crescent shape of the partially obscured sun during a solar eclipse viewing party at Marna O’Brien Park in Wildomar, Aug. 21. Shane Gibson photo
People observe the partial solar eclipse at Marna O’Brien Park in Wildomar, Aug. 21. Shane Gibson photo
Jubilee Robinson and her son Navy, 2, look through the eyepiece of a solar safe viewing telescope provided amateur astronomer John Garrett, during a solar eclipse viewing party at Marna O’Brien Park in Wildomar, Aug. 21. Shane Gibson photo
Aubri Robinson, 9, reacts as she observes the moon obscure 60 percent of the sun during a solar eclipse viewing party at Marna O’Brien Park in Wildomar, Aug. 21. Shane Gibson photo
Amateur astronomer John Garrett, of the Temecula Valley Astronomers club, shares information with people observing the partial solar eclipse at Marna O’Brien Park in Wildomar, Aug. 21. Shane Gibson photo
Karen Wright smiles as she admires the partial solar eclipse at Marna O’Brien Park in Wildomar, Aug. 21. Shane Gibson photo
Daisy Curiel looks at a magnified view of the partial solar eclipse during a solar eclipse viewing party at Marna O’Brien Park in Wildomar, Aug. 21. Shane Gibson photo
People sit back and watch as the moon partially obscure the sun during a solar eclipse viewing party at Marna O’Brien Park in Wildomar, Aug. 21. Shane Gibson photo
Amateur astronomer John Garrett, of the Temecula Valley Astronomers club, introduces himself and shares some information about the partial solar eclipse while people view the celestial event through his telescopes and other solar viewing apparatuses at Marna O’Brien Park in Wildomar, Aug. 21. Shane Gibson photo
Tom Ebel tests out a pair of solar eclipse glasses before the moon begins to partially obscure the sun during a viewing party at Marna O’Brien Park in Wildomar, Aug. 21. Shane Gibson photo
Early morning clouds begin dissipating as the sun rises before the start of a partial solar eclipse over Marna O’Brien Park in Wildomar, Aug. 21. Shane Gibson photo
Solar eclipse observers play with their shadows cast by a partially obscured sun during a solar eclipse viewing party at Marna O’Brien Park in Wildomar, Aug. 21. Shane Gibson photo
The comment “Viewed by Hundreds” is so much bull. This event was attended by 150 at best. Why must wildomar continue to lie about the poor attendance at its city park events. $350,000 is collected annually to entertain the same couple hundred people. There are no programs for seniors or even children, there are only poorly attended movies, where it would be cheaper to pay for movie passes at the local theater. There is the city birthday where alcohol is allowed to be sold where the profits benefit the Rotary Club, of which all council persons are members, the citizens do not benefit.