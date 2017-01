MURRIETA – A pedestrian was struck by an SUV and killed in Murrieta Sunday, Jan. 8, authorities said.

It happened at about 8:20 p.m. on the southbound I-215 freeway at Clinton Keith Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The gender, age and name of the pedestrian were not released.

All lanes of the southbound Escondido Freeway were closed at 8:33 p.m., the slow lane was reopened at 8:42 p.m. and the remaining roadway was reopened at 10:07 p.m.