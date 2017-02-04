PERRIS: Four people arrested in mail theft investigation

PERRIS – Sheriff’s deputies busted a mail-theft ring that had stolen personal information from about 50 people, authorities said today.

Deputies began their investigation after finding “stolen checks, credit cards, and property” inside recently stolen vehicles in Menifee and Perris, according to Sgt. Sam Morovich.

Deputies also found “personal profiles” containing the victims’ personal information such as names, dates of birth, address, social security numbers and credit card numbers.

In some cases, the information had been used to establish lines of credit in the victims’ names, Morovich said.

Investigators eventually were led to a residence in the 22000 block of Palomar Road in Nuevo where a probation search allegedly yielded more stolen mail, checks, and credit cards of over 50 victims, mostly from Hemet, Menifee and Perris.

Deputies arrested four people during the mail theft probe.

Martin Guevara of Perris, 33, was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and possession of methamphetamine; Marielena Villareal of Nuevo, 23 was arrested on suspicion of felony identity theft; Eduardo Rodriguez of Nuevo, 42, was arrested on suspicion of mail theft.

All three were booked into the Southwest Detention Center in Murrieta.

In addition, Luis Alberto Perez of Perris, 27, was arrested on suspicion of possessing methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia and was later released from the sheriff’s station in Perris.

The Riverside County District Attorney’s Office also will seek to file charges against Sherry Brennan of Nuevo, 34, for suspected felony check fraud charges. Brennan is currently in custody at the Robert Presley Detention Center on unrelated charges.

