PERRIS: Man stabbed in Lake Perris parking lot, apparently unprovoked

PERRIS – A man was being held today in lieu of $1 million bail in connection with a stabbing at the Lake Perris State Recreation Area this morning.

The stabbing occurred at 6:30 a.m. during an altercation in a parking lot in which Ivan Hernandez, 26, of Temecula, allegedly stabbed Cannon Merrylees of Murrieta, in an apparently unprovoked attack, the Press Enterprise reported.

Merrylees suffered stab wounds to his neck and chest and was treated at the scene, but declined transportation to the hospital.

After Merrylees gave state park police a description of the assailant, officers realized that the description matched a suspect they had arrested earlier that morning for being drunk in public in a picnic area, the newspaper reported.

Hernandez was later booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center on suspicion of attempted murder, according to jail records.