PHOTOS: Independence Day celebration in Temecula

Independence Day celebrators gather along Old Town Front Street in Temecula for the city’s annual 4th of July Parade. Shane Gibson
Horse riders lead the start of the 4th of July parade in Old Town Temecula, July 4. Shane Gibson
Classic cars and their owners motor through Old Town sharing their patriotic spirit during the Temecula 4th of July Parade. Shane Gibson photo
Kynsley Billen, 3, sits on her dad David’s shoulders and waves an American flag to 4th of July parade participants as they march through Old Town Temecula, July 4.
A bus wrapped in red, white and blue stars and stripes travels down Old Town Front Sreet during the Temecula 4th of July Parade, July 4. Shane Gibson photo
Children with the Temecula Valley Mothers of Multiples participate in the Temecula 4th of July Parade in Old Town, July 4. Shane Gibson photo
Jack Williams shares his patriotic spirit to guests lining Old Town Front Street during the Temecula 4th of July Parade. Shane Gibson photo
People gather to celebrate Independence Day in Old Town Temecula during the city’s annual 4th of July parade. Shane Gibson photo
Temecula 4th of July guests wave their American flags in celebration of Independence Day during the Temecula 4th of July Parade. Shane Gibson photo
Members of Vylani’s Polynesian Dance Studio perform as they march down Old Town Front Street during the Temecula 4th of July Parade. Shane Gibson photo
Kai Koahou, 11, waves an American flag from the backseat of a CHP car in the Temecula 4th of July Parade, July 4. Shane Gibson photo
Temecula 4th of July Parade participants share their patriotic spirit during the city’s annual parade in Old Town. Shane Gibson photo
Temecula VFW Post 4089 display a tribute to U.S. Marine Staff Sgt. Louis Cardin of Temecula during the 4th of July Parade. The memorial displayed his boots, dog tags and a bullet shell containing his ashes. Cardin was killed in Iraq in 2016. Shane Gibson photo
Members of the Temecula Valley Young Marines march down Old Town Front Street displaying a large American flag during the Temecula 4th of July Parade. Shane Gibson photo
Samantha Minedar (left) and Michelle Stevens ride along the 4th of July parade route in Old Town Temecula, July 4. Shane Gibson photo
Brenda Stemwell relaxes on the Temecula Valley Homebrewers Association float during the city’s 4th of July parade in Old Town. Shane Gibson photo
Members of PFLAG Temecula (Parent, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays) celebrate Independence Day during the Temecula 4th of July Parade in Old Town. Shane Gibson photo
Members of the Temecula Conservatory of Music performs while marching down Old Town Front Street in the Temecula 4th of July Parade. Shane Gibson photo
Great Oak High School marching band color guard members perform as the march down Old Town Front Street in the Temecula 4th of July Parade. Shane Gibson photo
Great Oak High School marching band color guard member Kennedy Cornwell performs with her peers during the Temecula 4th of July Parade in Old Town. Shane Gibson photo
Ken Uhlich grills for his family and friends at Ronald Reagan Sports Park in Temecula during the annual 4th of July Extravaganza, July 4. Shane Gibson photo
Independence Day celebrators play volleyball at Ronald Reagan Sports Park in Temecula during the annual 4th of July Extravaganza, July 4. Shane Gibson photo
Independence Day celebrators display their patriotic spirit at Ronald Reagan Sports Park Ronald Reagan Sports Park in Temecula during the annual 4th of July Extravaganza, July 4. Shane Gibson photo
Malaya Ariete, 8, sits on Anna Beth Samson’s, 15, shoulders while watching live performers on stage at Ronald Reagan Sports Park in Temecula during the annual 4th of July Extravaganza, July 4. Shane Gibson photo
Family and friends gather throughout Ronald Reagan sports park for picnicking and barbecuing during the annual 4th of July Extravaganza in Temecula, July 4. Shane Gibson photo
Jojo Seacomb, 9, plays leaps over his brother Jayden, 7, at Ronald Reagan Sports Park in Temecula during the annual 4th of July Extravaganza, July 4. Shane Gibson photo
Lorena Regalado dances and enjoys the live music at Ronald Reagan Sports Park during the 4th of July Extravaganza in Temecula, July 4. Shane Gibson photo
People seek refuge from the heat under misters at Ronald Reagan Sports Park during the 4th of July Extravaganza in Temecula, July 4. Shane Gibson photo
Independence Day celebrators dance to live music performed during the 4th of July Extravaganza at Ronald Reagan Sports Park in Temecula, July 4. Shane Gibson photo
Thousands of people are illuminated as they observe fireworks exploding above Ronald Reagan Sports Park in Temecula during the annual 4th of July Extravaganza, July 4. Shane Gibson photo
Independence Day fireworks light up the sky next to a nearly full moon over Ronald Reagan Sports Park in Temecula, July 4. Shane Gibson photo
People observe fireworks lighting up the night sky during the 4th of July Extravaganza at Ronald Reagan Sports Park in Temecula, July 4. Shane Gibson photo
