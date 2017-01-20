Portion of Normandy Road permanent closure planned

MENIFEE – Starting Feb. 6, Brookfield Residential will permanently close an existing portion of Normandy Road, at La Ladera Road West to Goetz Road, to accommodate the next phase of Audie Murphy Ranch residential development.

The road closure is required in the Master Planned community’s next residential phase, and for the construction of a new road, called Audie Murphy Road, which will be completed in Summer 2017 and connect Normandy Road to Goetz Road.

In November 2016, the City Public Works Department notified residents that a small portion of Normandy Road, just before La Ladera West and Berea Road, is temporarily closed for utility work for Audie Murphy Road construction preparations, and is scheduled for April 2017 completion and re-opening. It is anticipated that the full opening of the new Audie Murphy Road will be this summer, 2017.

Electronic Message Signs will be displayed throughout AMR community depicting the road closure of Normandy Road. Drivers are encouraged to plan additional travel time if traveling through this area.

For more information, contact Jonathan Smith, Public Works Director, jsmith@cityofmenifee.us or call (951) 672-6777.