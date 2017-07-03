Pre-Independence Day concert, pyrotechnics planned for Monday

RIVERSIDE – A concert and a half-dozen fireworks shows are scheduled Monday in Riverside County in the run-up to the nation’s 241st birthday on the Fourth of July.

At 7:30 p.m., the Riverside National Cemetery will host its annual “Concert for Heroes,” featuring low-key patriotic hymns and favorites, respectful of the surroundings.

The concert, now in its 17th year, is the only one of its kind performed in a national cemetery anywhere in the country, according to organizers. A fireworks display is planned over the pond near the amphitheater after the music.

In Indio, the Fantasy Springs Resort and Casino will host a pre-Independence Day fireworks celebration, starting shortly before 9 p.m.

A pyrotechnics show is also planned about the same time over the water at Vail Lake Resort near Temecula.

Additional fireworks shows are scheduled at these venues:

Patriot High School, 4355 Camino Real, Jurupa Valley;

Soboba Casino, Event Center, 23333 Soboba Road, San Jacinto; and

Storm Stadium, 500 Diamond Drive, Lake Elsinore.