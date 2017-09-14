Previous champion’s mentor sweeps awards at 10th annual SoCal Chef Open





Executive Chef Martin Venegas from the Great Oak Steakhouse at Pechanga wowed celebrity judges and attendees alike at the 10th Annual SoCal Chef Open, winning both the Pinnacle Award and People’s Choice Award. Last year’s Pinnacle Award winner, Chef Ronnel Capacio of Kelsey’s at Pechanga, credits Venegas as his mentor. Eleven top Inland chefs competed this year.

Venegas’ winning dish featured USDA Prime Seared Tenderloin Medallions with shallot marmalade, foie gras compound butter and pinot noir reduction. The meat was so tender it cut easily with a fork and melted in the mouth as the red wine sauce finished long with slightly acidic hints of cherry and vanilla to enhance the flavor of the meat.





“My excitement and motivation was the opportunity to do something for the community, for this wonderful cause,” Venegas said after winning the People’s Choice Award. “Winning this People’s Choice Award means that I was able to serve and please a lot of people and adds to the satisfaction of participating in this event.”

Following the announcement of The Pinnacle Award – top chef as judged by an independent panel of celebrity judges – Venegas was speechless at first, but eventually addressed the crowd gathered for the event.

“It is humbling to be selected by this panel of excellent chefs and judges,” he said. “This is what I love to do, what I do everyday and I want to do it as well as I can to produce the very best product I can every time. The product speaks for itself and I appreciate the judges and the people for recognizing the quality of the product.”

Venegas is an award-winning chef who came to Great Oak Steakhouse seven years ago from highly-acclaimed Donovan’s Steakhouse in San Diego. He credits his staff for part of his success, Luis Ortega and Eric Celaya.

This is the first time a chef has taken home both awards.





The annual dual event – 15th annual Golf Classic and 10th annual SoCal Chef Open – benefits Oak Grove Center, a nonprofit educational, residential and rehabilitation center for at-risk youth. According to Executive Director Tammy Wilson, “the proceeds will be used to fund culinary, vocational, sports and recreational programs at OGC’s campuses in Murrieta, Perris and Bermuda Dunes.”

The golf tournament – sponsored by Temecula Valley Toyota – began at t 10 a.m. at the award-winning course at Journey’s at Pechanga. This year, the AA Battery Outlet, Inc. foursome of Barry Steelman, Mitch Oliver, Mike Booth and Louis Booth, beat out 130 other golfers to take home First Place. The Der Manouel team of Todd Ferrari, John Ferrari, and Kevin Nist took second place.

Other winners include: Mike Booth (Hole #1, men) and Alison Drago (Hole #1, women); Close to the Pin – Hole #3, Ronnie Sanders, 2’7”; Hole #8, Mike Booth with a hole-in-one; and Hole #15, Paul Vasquez, 4.’ Sorta Straight Drive was won by Ronnie Sanders on Hole #2.

Following the golf event, the doors opened at 5 p.m. for golfers and the public at large. The foodie event, sponsored by Temecula Valley Winery Management and Leoness Cellars, has grown over the years topping seven hundred attendees. Last year’s attendance was 500.

Diana Forman of Temecula was there with her “foodie group,” four other women who met at a Williams-Sonoma cooking class and who now meet regularly to cook and share recipes and meals. Their last get-together featured a seven-course Mediterranean meal.

“This is a fabulous ‘should not miss’ event,” said Forman, “Where else can you get this quality and variety of gourmet food in one place? Everything is so good this year, it’s hard to choose a top three.”

Her group’s favorites included the Smoked Potato Gnocchi, Grilled Beef Short Rib with white chocolate cauliflower puree and a red wine shallot caramel, Urban Loco Moco (beef short rib with wild mushroom risotto, duck gray and sunny quail egg); and the Persian Chicken Taco.

Second Place went to Chef Anthony Bartolotta of Fazeli Cellars. Chef Anthony Castillo of 1909 took Third Place.

The youth of Oak Grove Center baked desserts for the guests, got onstage to thank sponsors, and shared stories about how Oak Grove and its supporter changed their lives.

Culinary Sponsor, Baron’s Market, provided over 400 pounds of produce for the competition from lists provided to them by the chefs. “This is great,” said Murrieta Baron’s Store Manager Pam Canham, “We love this charity and this event!”

“It’s exciting to see the growth of the event which to us translates into more support for the youth of Oak Grove Center,” said Wilson, “The generosity of the Chefs is inspiring; to see. How they interact with our youth and to witness not just their culinary skill and talent but to see how compassionate and sensitive they are, is so appreciated. Our youth commented on how they cared for how they felt. A highlight for them was being able to personally thank the chefs and judges. We are so grateful for the support from our sponsors, chefs, judges and the community. This event helps fund our Sports and Recreation programs as well as our Culinary Program. Even more of our youth now want to pursue careers in the culinary arts and now they have some new heroes!”











































































































































