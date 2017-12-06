Public’s help sought in finding hit-and-run driver who severely injured a woman

HEMET – Hemet police renewed their request for the public’s help in finding a motorist who struck a pedestrian and never stopped, leaving the woman with life-threatening injuries.

The hit-and-run occurred about 6 p.m., Nov. 18, in front of a residence at 859 Florida Ave., near Tahquitz Avenue, according to Sgt. Dan Reinbolt.

The driver of a tan four-door sedan hit the victim, identified by family members as 28-year-old Heidie Parker of Bellflower, as she attempted to cross Florida Avenue, Reinbolt said.

It was unclear in which direction the vehicle was traveling.

Parker was left lying in the street and suffering from major injuries, including head trauma. She was taken to a hospital, where she remains in intensive care, according Reinbolt.

The victim’s family said she is a child cancer survivor who is again fighting for her life.

The hit-and-run driver’s vehicle likely sustained significant front-end damage, Reinbolt said.

Anyone with information on the crash was urged to contact the Hemet Police Department at (951) 765-2400.