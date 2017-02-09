More rain in forecast for Riverside County

RIVERSIDE – A winter storm will slide into Southern California tomorrow, producing moderate to heavy rain throughout western Riverside County, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters said the storm front’s leading edge will reach the coast early Friday afternoon, with the disturbance sprawling over most of the region Friday night.

“The heaviest rain will occur late Friday afternoon and evening, as an atmospheric river pivots south across the area,” according to an NWS statement. “This relatively moist plume is expected to bring a period of moderate to potentially brief heavy rainfall, capable of producing localized urban flooding.”

Meteorologists predicted a half inch to an inch of precipitation in the Riverside metropolitan area and parts of southwest Riverside County. Desert areas are not expected to be seriously impacted by the storm.

Snow levels are generally predicted to hold above 9,000 feet until Saturday morning, when levels will drop to about 6,000 feet, according to the Weather Service.

The system will weaken as it moves east, leaving partly cloudy skies and a slight chance of showers Saturday afternoon, forecasters said.

Temperatures in the Riverside area will top out near 70 degrees Friday, with overnight lows around 50. In the Palm Springs area, the high could reach 80, with lows in the upper 50s.

According to the Weather Service, clear and windy conditions should prevail into early next week, but a shift in Pacific weather patterns could bring significant rainfall by the end of the week.