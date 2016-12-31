Rain, snow could dampen New Year’s Eve celebrations

RIVERSIDE – Revelers ringing in the new year tonight in the Inland Empire will be forced to contend with inclement weather.

Forecasters are expecting a heavy storm to drop up to .75 inches of rain in lower elevations through this evening and into the overnight hours and decrease the snow level to between 3,500 and 4,000 feet. Mountains areas above the snow level may see anywhere from 3 to 12 inches of snow.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Warning through 6 a.m. on Sunday for Inland mountains due cold conditions and expected heavy snowfall rates.

Isolated thunderstorms throughout the region are also a possibility, which could cause flooding in poorly drained urban areas, according to the NWS.

The wet weather might cause road conditions to become hazardous for motorists, especially in the mountains, due to slick roads, ponding of water and low visibility in snow, rain and fog, the NWS warned.

Forecasters predicted most will wake up to a cool and breezy New Years Day with a chance of rain at night, with more rain and cold weather possibly coming mid-week.