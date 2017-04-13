Reality Rally brings thousands to Temecula while raising funds with fun

Another Reality Rally is in the books for organizer Gillian Larson and her crew of dedicated volunteers. This year’s event included favorites such as the Reality Rally “Amazing Race” styled game through Old Town Temecula, the Reality Rally Festival, a Red Carpet Reception and Casino Fundraiser and the annual Celebrity Vs. Public Lip Sync Showdown. Reality Rally, celebrating its seventh year raises funds for Michelle’s Place Breast Cancer Resource Center.
One of the more memorable moments of this year’s three-day event occurred during the Thursday, April 6, Lip Sync Showdown when a special performance was staged by contestant Matthew Gallagher, who proposed onstage to Kelly Maxwell, saying he was lucky to find someone “smart enough to inspire me, loving enough to care for my kids, strong enough to challenge me and pretty enough that I can’t take my eyes off of her.”
Maxwell, who was the first contestant of the night performing a custom mix by LMFAO said “yes” as the crowd erupted in cheers.
Gallagher’s mother and son both beat cancer this year.
Friday, April 7, people came out in droves to the Celebrity Red Carpet Reception and Casino Night held at Wilson Creek Winery. All the reality stars were ushered in at the beginning of the event for red-carpet portion of the event. As the celebrities walked the red carpet, the guests mingled inside the winery, enjoying the casino and gourmet buffet that was generously laid out.
Many of the reality stars in attendance expressed how grateful they were to be a part of the event including Christina Scoleri of “Mob Wives Chicago.”
“It’s just very amazing and humbling to be a part of this organization for my fourth year in a row. It’s very near and dear to me,” she said.
During the event Larson spoke about what Reality Rally means to her.
This is something I’ve always wanted to do, and I wanted to put my platform as a reality star to good use. I’ve loved seeing how this organization has grown beyond my wildest dreams,” she said.
Under sunny skies, thousands flocked to Temecula City Hall for the annual Reality Rally Race. Teams, along with their reality stars raced through a variety of challenges spread out throughout Old Town in a quest to be the winner of the “Amazing Race” styled game.
The opening ceremony included a roll call of all the different celebrities, a speech from Larson and even an appearance by Temecula Mayor MaryAnn Edwards.
The first place team overall was Three Amigos who obliterated last year’s best time by 40 minutes, finishing the course in 55 minutes. The team of John Vataha, Steve Pickett, and Rick Fortin had raised $16,260 this year earning them race advantages that allowed them to strategically win their fourth time in seven years.
“This one was for Ashley,” said Pickett, referring to their assigned celebrity, Ashley Trainer from “Survivor Samoa.”
The Elsinore City team was second overall at one hour and three minutes, winning the Intercity Championship for the sixth year in a row and bringing home the new perpetual Truax Trophy. The team – City Councilmen Brian Tisdale, Steve Manos and Recreation Supervisor Beau Davis – has been together for years and their celebrity partner has been Jodi Wincheski from “The Amazing Race.”
The Tres Rubios team from Century 21 Preferred took Third Place overall and first place in the Corporate Division with a time of one hour and 12 minutes. The team consisted of Maryann Landis, Cariann Armola, Melissa Gordon and celebrity TV star Lindsey Leitelt from “Naked and Afraid.”
After all the teams made it to the finish line, the Reality Rally festival commenced with performances by the Resonate Vocal Group, the Southwest Womens Chorus, Robert and Christine of the band Summer Wine, singers, Iris Zietlow, Camryn and Michael Creggar, Evan Diamond and Ginger Kunkel, Ohana Maoli and the Haka Boys, Temecula High Hopes Program Lip Sync performance and of course, a “Frozen” sing-a-long. A meet and greet with the 81 reality stars in attendance was also held, where adoring fans could meet and get the autographs of their favorite stars.
The event wrapped up at Fazeli Cellars with the Celebrity Chef Cook-Off Saturday evening, where contestants from shows such as “Chopped,” “Hell’s Kitchen” and “Beat Bobby Flay” competed in teams of two to outcook their competitors.
In front of a packed house, each team was given a basket of ingredients which included such items as goldfish crackers, gummy bears and even a curling iron that had to be used in the recipes the chefs created before the judges eager to try their creations.
The winners of Heat 1 were Temecula’s own Xiomara Hall from “Supermarket Superstar” and Kimberly
Roth from “Hell’s Kitchen.” Heat 2 winners were Aziza Young and Anthony Rodriguez both competed on “Hell’s Kitchen.”
For the final round the two sets of winners competed against each other using leftovers from the previous rounds’ baskets. Both teams concocted a crispy flavorful fried fish dish but ultimately, Hall and Roth came out on top with by a mere two points, winning the event and taking home the coveted Reality Rally Title of Top Celebrity Chef.
Kim Harris and Paul Bandong contributed to this story.
Larry Lyon and Tyler Lyon (left) and Marilyn and Bill Watson (right)
greet The City of Lake Elsinore Team made up of Beau Davis, Brian Tisdale,
Steve Manos and Reality star Jodi Wincheski. The Lake Elsinore team won the Valley
Intercity Challenge for the sixth straight year bringing home the
perpetual Truax Trophy. The Tylers were honoring Jenn Lyon of
“Survivor Palau” who passed away of misdiagnosed breast cancer. The
Watsons are parents of Michelle, for whom Michelle’s Place was named. Paul Bandong photo
Matthew Gallagher performs a lip sync act during the Reality Rally Celebrity vs. Public Lip Sync Showdown at Pala Mesa Resort in Fallbrook, April 6. The lip syncing contest put reality TV personalities against public contestants. Shane Gibson photo
Matthew Gallagher performs a lip sync act during the Reality Rally Celebrity vs. Public Lip Sync Showdown at Pala Mesa Resort in Fallbrook, April 6. Shane Gibson photo
Steve Cazel of the TV show “Cutthroat Kitchen,” performs a Justin Timberlake act during the Reality Rally Celebrity vs. Public Lip Sync Showdown at Pala Mesa Resort in Fallbrook, April 6. Shane Gibson photo
From left, Felipe Berni, Scott LaFleur, Rich Garcia and Paul Wilkinson, perform as the band KISS during the Reality Rally Celebrity vs. Public Lip Sync Showdown at Pala Mesa Resort in Fallbrook, April 6. The group won first place in the contest. Shane Gibson photo
Felipe Berni, prepares to perform a KISS lip syncing act during the Reality Rally Celebrity vs. Public Lip Sync Showdown at Pala Mesa Resort in Fallbrook, April 6. Shane Gibson photo
Scott LaFleur beats on a toy drum set during a KISS lip sync performance at the Reality Rally Celebrity vs. Public Lip Sync Showdown contest at Pala Mesa Resort in Fallbrook, April 6. Shane Gibson photo
Reality TV personalities from the show “Survivor Millennials vs. Gen X” Figgy Figueroa (front left), Adam Klein (front right), Lucy Huang (back left) and Sunday Burquist (back right) perform during the Reality Rally Celebrity vs. Public Lip Sync Showdown at Pala Mesa Resort in Fallbrook, April 6. Shane Gibson photo
Charity Prestifillipo and friends perform during the Reality Rally Celebrity vs. Public Lip Sync Showdown at Pala Mesa Resort in Fallbrook, April 6. Shane Gibson photo
Lory Weikel performs a lip sync act as Elvis Presley during the Reality Rally Celebrity vs. Public Lip Sync Showdown at Pala Mesa Resort in Fallbrook, April 6. Shane Gibson photo
Reality TV show personalities parade down the red carpet at the Reality Rally Celebrity Reception Red Carpet and Casino Fundraiser held at Wilson Creek Winery, April 7. Shane Gibson photo
EJ Snyder from the TV show “Naked and Afraid” arrives at the Reality Rally Celebrity Reception Red Carpet and Casino Fundraiser at Wilson Creek Winery, April 7. Shane Gibson photo
EJ Snyder and Amanda Leigh from the TV show “Naked and Afraid” wear crowns at the Reality Rally Celebrity Reception Red Carpet and Casino Fundraiser for raising the most money for the breast cancer Michelle’s Place Breast Cancer Resource Center, which Reality Rally benefits. Shane Gibson photo
Figgy Figueroa from the TV show “Survivor Millennials vs. Gen X” arrives at the Reality Rally Celebrity Reception Red Carpet and Casino Fundraiser at Wilson Creek Winery in Temecula, April 7. Shane Gibson photo
Adam Klein from the TV show “Survivor Millennials vs. Gen X” arrives at the Reality Rally Celebrity Reception Red Carpet and Casino Fundraiser at Wilson Creek Winery in Temecula, April 7. Shane Gibson photo
Ashley Sherman from the TV show “Hell’s Kitchen” arrives at the Reality Rally Celebrity Reception Red Carpet and Casino Fundraiser at Wilson Creek Winery in Temecula, April 7. Shane Gibson photo
Jeremy Morey from the TV show “Utopia USA” arrives at the Reality Rally Celebrity Reception Red Carpet and Casino Fundraiser at Wilson Creek Winery in Temecula, April 7. Shane Gibson photo
Jon Weiss from the TV show “The Amazing Race 4” arrives the Reality Rally Celebrity Reception Red Carpet and Casino Fundraiser at Wilson Creek Winery in Temecula, April 7. Shane Gibson photo
Reality Rally creator Gillian Larson (center) with Bill and Marilyn Watson at the Reality Rally Celebrity Reception Red Carpet and Casino Fundraiser held at Wilson Creek Winery. The Watson’s are founders of the breast cancer resource center, Michelle’s Place in Temecula. Michelle’s Place was created in memory of the Watson’s daughter who died from breast cancer and the Reality Rally event benefits the organization. Shane Gibson photo
Reality TV show personalities get assigned to their rally teams before the start of the race consisting of a variety of checkpoint challenges in Old Town Temecula, April 8. Shane Gibson photo
Sunday Burquest from the TV show “Survivor Millennials vs Gen X” speaks about her personal battle with breast cancer before the start of the 2017 Reality Rally in Old Town Temecula, April 8. Shane Gibson photo
Reality Rally participants wave pink gloves in honor of those fighting, or have lost their lives to cancer, April 8. Shane Gibson photo
Reality Rally creator Gillian Larson (right), introduces the founders and family of the breast cancer resource center Michelle’s Place during the 2017 Reality Rally. The event benefits the breast cancer resource center based in Temecula. Shane Gibson photo
Peter Brown from the TV show “Big Brother Canada 1” searches for his team’s challenge in Old Town Temecula’s farmers market during the Reality Rally, April 8. Shane Gibson photo
Johnny Colatruglio from the TV show “Big Brother Canada 3” races with a food tray of objects in one of the many challenges throughout Old Town Temecula during the 2017 Reality Rally, April 8. Shane Gibson photo
Reality Rally participant Chad John, races with a food tray of objects in one of the many challenges throughout Old Town Temecula during the 2017 Reality Rally, April 8. Shane Gibson photo
Old Town Temecula Gunfighters Wyatt Earp (left) and Rowdy Joe Low prepare a set of rifles for the next team of Reality Rally participants, April 8. Shane Gibson photo
Tracy Francis throws an ax in a Reality Rally challenge hosted by the Old Town Temecula Gunfighters, April 8. Shane Gibson photo
A Reality Rally participant crosses a rope challenge in Old Town Temecula, April 8. Shane Gibson photo
Reality Rally team “Smart Hasses” from Fallbrook, participates in a rally challenge in Old Town Temecula, April 8. Shane Gibson photo
Lake Elsinore Mayor Steve Manos, rides a mechanical bull inside The Stampede in Old Town Temecula during one of the many Reality Rally challenges, April 8. Shane Gibson photo
Reality Rally teams race through Old Town Temecula in search of checkpoint challenges during the annual event that benefits the breast cancer resource center, Michelle’s Place, April 8. Shane Gibson photo
