Republican campaign headquarters officially opens in Temecula

Republican candidates for local city and county offices appeared at the ribbon-cutting for the Temecula Valley Republican Women Federation’s campaign headquarters Sept. 14, at 28120 Jefferson Avenue, Temecula.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony followed the soft opening of the TVRWF earlier this summer and will now serve as the 2016 area Republican headquarters. TVRWF President Gloria Karlak and the group’s officers met the Republican candidates and guests as they arrived.

Republican voters can pick up signs and other information about their favorite candidates at the headquarters.

The TVRWF is active throughout the year and gets into high gear during the election years with their object to promote local, county, state and federal Republican candidates for office. The women’s group is also active in helping charities and provides scholarships to local high school seniors.

TVRWF meets every third Tuesday of the month at Wilson Creek Winery with sign in at 10:30 a.m. The meeting starts at 11 a.m. and lunch begins at noon. There is a cost of $20 for the buffet lunch with dessert, tea and coffee. Nonmembers pay $25.

The TVRWF theme for the upcoming general election is Soar-for-America. Most of the members agree that the nations needs’ are smaller government, to stop out of control spending, stop out of control government regulations and the government’s taking of privately owned property.

For more information, see tvrwf.org or follow them on Facebook and other social media.