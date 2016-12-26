Retrofits save acres of drinking water

HEMET – The Eastern Municipal Water District (EMWD) will be recognizing the City of Hemet for their partnership and commitment to promoting responsible water use and efficiency during times of prolonged drought-conditions at the EMWD board of directors Meeting Dec. 7. The partnership of the two agencies allowed EMWD’s nationally-recognized Accelerated Retrofit Program to fund infrastructure retrofits for landscape irrigation to occur with recycled water, instead of potable water, in two different parks in Hemet. The retrofit to recycled water at Oltman Park and Cawston Community Park represents 33 acre feet of ground water each year that will no longer be used for irrigation. This will be enough to provide drinking water for 66 households annually.

Cawston Community Park

Cawston Park uses approximately 4.7 acre feet of water annually, and was retrofitted for all irrigation systems to be converted to recycled water. This project was completed by City of Hemet work crews, and the retrofitting of irrigation equipment complies with all EMWD requirements for the delivery of recycled water. EMWD reimbursed the City of Hemet $18,598 to cover the total cost of labor and parts that completed the retrofit.

Oltman Park

Oltman Park uses approximately 28 acre feet of water annually, and was retrofitted to convert all irrigation systems to use recycled water. Drinking fountains were the only equipment that remained on a potable water system. The retrofit program was completed by Adame Landscape Inc., and the retrofitting of irrigation equipment complies with all EMWD requirements for the delivery of recycled water. EMWD reimbursed the City of Hemet $71,759 to cover the total cost of labor and parts to complete the retrofit.