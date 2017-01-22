Riverside County Emergency Operations Center activated

The County of Riverside activated its emergency operations center at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22. The EOC was activated to help coordinate the response to heavy rains and winds that affected the region. Local officials and agencies are currently surveying Riverside County to identify the overall impact in the area.

Several locations throughout Riverside County offer free sand and sandbags to residents while quantities last. For a map and list of sandbag distribution locations, visit RivCoReady.org.

Links to road closure information can also be found at RivCoReady.org. Hazardous road conditions in unincorporated areas can be reported at TLMA.org. For road reports within cities limits, please contact your local public works department. Drive with caution and adhere to road closure signs and barricades. Do not attempt to cross roads covered with water, mud or debris. Turn around, don’t drown! A foot of water is enough to carry a vehicle away. Six inches of moving water is enough to knock a person down.

Residents are asked to register their cell phone and alternate numbers on the County’s Early Warning Notification System. First responders and emergency services personnel will use the system to send out flash-flood warnings, evacuation notices and other emergency information.

Community members may call 211 for more information. If you do not have an emergency, do not call 911. Follow@RivCoReady on Twitter for current incident information.