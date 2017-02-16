Riverside County prepares for another bout of winter storms

On the heels of January’s heavy rains, we are bracing for yet another bout of winter storms beginning early Friday morning that will last through much of next week; bringing several inches of rain and wind.

Riverside County Fire Department would like to remind residents and visitors of a few potentially life- saving tips during these storms, which are predicted to be more intense than those in January.

TURN AROUND! DON’T DROWN! A person on foot can be swept away in just a few inches of moving water. A vehicle stranded in floodwaters can fill up in a matter of minutes. Don’t risk it!

Monitor weather and know the difference between a watch and a warning. Whatever the message, be PREPARED!

With winter storms normally come frontal and post gusty winds. Be mindful of downed trees, power lines and debris. If you see a powerline down or not sure what type of line it is, dial 9-1-1 and stay clear!

Limited quantities of sandbags and in some locations sand are available at Riverside County Fire Stations. To locate your closest Riverside County fire station, click here.

“Please follow the orders of public safety officials. They are in place for your safety and the safety of our first responders,” said CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Chief, John R. Hawkins. “Do not attempt to cross flooded roads or waterways on foot or in vehicles. Pay close attention to weather forecasts and warnings. If possible, try to remain indoors until severe weather or soaking, heavy rains have subsided ”.

For updated significant incident information, visit www.rvcfire.org. Follow @CALFIRERRU on Twitter and CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department on Facebook.

For disaster preparedness tips, visit www.rivcoready.org and @rivcoready on Twitter.

To view the Flood Channel Safety Video produced by the Riverside County Water Safety Coalition, www.rivcowatersafety.org click here .