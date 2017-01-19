Riverside County urges residents to prepare for coming storms

RIVERSIDE – With storm systems expected to soak the area through early Tuesday, residents and businesses in flood-prone areas are urged to prepare for possible flooding and to drive with caution on wet, slick roads. The heaviest rain, with snow in some areas, is predicted today (1/19), tomorrow afternoon (1/20), and Sunday night intoMonday, with chances for thunderstorms throughout.

To prepare for future storms, survey your property and remove excess debris blocking natural streams, drainage systems. Also, place sandbags in areas that are prone to flooding to prevent water from entering your home or business. There are several locations offering free sandbags available for the public. For a list of sandbag distribution locations, visitRivCoReady.org or call 211.

Other steps include registering your cell and alternate contact information on the County’s Early Warning Notification System. During disasters, first responders and emergency services personnel will send out alerts informing community members about flash flood warnings, evacuation notices and other emergency information.

Drive with caution and do not attempt to drive on flooded roads. Turn around, don’t drown! A foot of moving water is enough to carry a vehicle away. Six inches is enough to knock a person off their feet.

Flooding is the most common natural disaster in Riverside County, and many people who live in a flood zone are unaware of the hazard. For more information on flooding in Riverside County, please visit RivCoReady.org. Follow us on Twitter @RivCoReady for preparedness tips and incident information. En español @RivCoListos.