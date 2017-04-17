Road work delays begin today on highway east of Temecula

AGUANGA – A resurfacing project on state Route 371 through Aguanga will get underway Monday, April 17, meaning travel delays for motorists.

According to Caltrans, crews will be overlaying sections of a six-mile stretch along the highway, also known as Cahuilla Road, requiring one side of the two-lane corridor to be shut down.

Flagging operations will be in effect, forcing motorists to come to a complete stop and wait for a “pilot car” to escort them along the single-lane road, going east and west, officials said.

Most of the resurfacing work will be concentrated between Barbara Trail and Howard Road, according to Caltrans.

The $1.9 million project will continue into mid-June, with partial closures generally planned between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. on weekdays, weather permitting.

State Route 371 connects to Highway 79 just east of Temecula and Highway 74 in Anza, south of Idyllwild.