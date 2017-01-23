Roads closed countywide due to storm damage

RIVERSIDE – More than two-dozen roads were closed throughout Riverside County today because of flooding, mud slides and other hazards stemming from the storm series that began late last week.

“Parts of Riverside County received almost seven inches of rain since Thursday (night),” according to an Emergency Management Department statement, which said it was the strongest storm series since December 2010, when Riverside County received seven to 12 inches of rain in the valleys over a similar period.

Conditions were expected to gradually improve tonight as the final system fragments and moves east.

“Saturated ground and roads, along with continued rains, increase the potential for mud and debris flows,” according to the EMD. “Drivers are urged to drive with caution and adhere to road closures and barriers.”

According to the county Department of Transportation, the following roads were closed as of this 11 a.m. (Jan. 23):

— Box Springs Mountain Road at Gawn Trail, Moreno Valley;

— Bridge Street, between Fernando and Gilman Springs roads, San Jacinto;

— Briggs Road, between Golden J Lane and Pat Road, Menifee;

— Conrad Avenue, between state Route 74 and 10th Street;

— De Luz Road, between Via Raquel and the San Diego County line, Temecula;

— Elm Street, between Adele Street and Bonita Avenue, Cabazon;

— El Toro Road, between Nichols and Upper Lindell roads, Lake Elsinore;

— Gilman Springs Road, between Sanderson Avenue and Soboba Road, San Jacinto;

— Haines Street, between Mack Street and Orange Avenue, Perris;

— Holland Road, between Briggs and Leon roads, Menifee;

— Hostettler Road, between Bolo Court and Temescal Canyon roads, Corona;

— Leon Road, between Domenigoni Parkway and Olive Avenue, Winchester;

— Little Morongo Road, between Dillon Road and Two Bunch Trail, Desert Hot Springs;

— Live Oak Canyon Road, between Canyon Oak Drive and San Timoteo Canyon Road, Moreno Valley;

— Mapes Road, between Briggs and Menifee roads, Menifee;

— Margaret Street at Marie Street, Perris;

— Menifee Road, between Ellis Avenue and Mapes Road, Perris;

— Pala Road at the San Diego County line;

— Painted Hills Road, between Old Morongo Road and 16th Avenue, Whitewater;

— Pico Avenue, between Central Avenue and Nuevo Road, Nuevo;

— Plum Street, between Hammack and Telford avenues, Perris;

— Reche Canyon Drive, between Reche Vista Drive and the northern boundary of Moreno Valley;

— Red Gum Drive, between Cambern Avenue and Don Juan Street, Lake Elsinore;

— San Timoteo Canyon Road, from the San Bernardino County line to Redlands Boulevard, Moreno Valley;

— Snow Creek Canyon Road at Highway 111, Whitewater;

— Soboba Road, between Chabela Drive and State Street, San Jacinto;

— 10th Street, between Cambern and Conrad avenues, Lake Elsinore; and

— Whitewater Canyon Road at the northern dirt cut.

There was no word on when the closures might be lifted. More information is available here: www.rivcoready.org/.