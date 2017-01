TEMECULA – Firefighters had to extricate at least one person from a car that flipped over three times Sunday, Jan. 8, near a Lake Skinner Recreational Park kiosk.

The crash happened shortly before 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Borel Road and Warren Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A CHP dispatcher said the wreck caused major injuries, and it was possible at least one person would need to be airlifted to a hospital, but did not know how many people were hurt.