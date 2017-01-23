Rollover crash kills one in Corona

CORONA – One person was killed in crash today when their car went over the side of the road.

The crash was at 1:21 p.m. on the rain-slick northbound 15 freeway north of Temescal Canyon Road.

The car was on its side with one person trapped inside, according to first-arriving Riverside County firefighters.

The victim died at the scene, firefighters said.

The California Highway Patrol had earlier reported that the crash involved three vehicles and that one landed on its roof and one caught fire. But details were not available.