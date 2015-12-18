Ron Bradley charts path as area’s government godfather

A cadre of Southern California government leaders can ascribe many of their accomplishments to their MBA degrees – masters in Bradley administration.

For decades, Ron Bradley has quietly forged his credentials in recognizing workers’ raw skills and molding subordinates into top tier professionals. Fruits of those efforts are currently on display in Temecula, Lake Elsinore, Hemet and an array of other government, business and military posts.

Many of Bradley’s acolytes and admirers reach for the word “legacy” to characterize his impact on scores of careers and public agencies. In his style, Bradley modestly shifts the focus to the cadre of workers who have shared his orbit in Temecula and many other cities over the years.

“I never thought about it as a legacy,” Bradley said in a recent interview in Old Town Temecula. “I just thought I had the opportunity to work with some incredible people who cared about good government or the other professional goals we shared.”

Although there are many talented administrators and executives scattered across the region, few can match Bradley’s performance or pedigree, sources say. By Bradley’s own count, 17 of his former employees have gone on to become city managers. A map showing the present locale of key Bradley colleagues would be dotted by many push pins.

Aaron Adams, who Bradley hired as an intern, is Temecula’s city manager. Grant Yates, who held several upper echelon jobs under Bradley, is Lake Elsinore’s city manager. Jim O’Grady, who served as a Bradley assistant, has held many interim manager and department head positions since his Temecula retirement.

Hemet would require two push pins. Gary Thornhill, who held various Temecula posts, is now Hemet’s interim city manager. Shawn Nelson, who worked for Temecula for decades and succeeded Bradley as city manager there, went on to hold an interim city manager post in Menifee. Nelson currently works as a contract troubleshooter for Thornhill in Hemet.

Herman Parker, Temecula’s longtime parks and recreation director, was hired to fill a similar post for Santa Barbara County. He now is the parks and recreation director for the city of San Diego.

Allie Kuhns was a Navy reservist while she worked for Bradley for four years as a Temecula senior management analyst. She subsequently returned to active duty, and has skyrocketed her way to the rank of two-star admiral.

Bradley’s own resume spans more than 45 years following his early work as an insurance claims representative and then a police officer. His business positions punctuate various points along his government service timeline.

He graduated first in his class at the San Diego Police Academy. He burnished that accomplishment by earning a bachelor’s degree in business administration from San Diego State University and excelling in executive management programs at UCLA and Harvard.

Bradley’s marriage to Frances, a high school cheerleader who grew up 15 miles from him when they were young, has spanned 56 years. They have two sons and five grandchildren. He has retired at times to travel and do woodworking projects.

Bradley has lived in Temecula’s southeast quadrant for more than 20 years.

He is a member and past president of the influential Temecula-Murrieta Group. His lifelong study has been people, employment and how to best blend the two.

Bradley is perhaps best known in the area as Temecula’s city manager from 1994 to 1998 and as a chairman of its chamber of commerce.

He anchored his city post during one of Temecula’s loudest growth booms, and his tenure included efforts to land a regional mall and expand existing bridges that span Interstate 15 as well as building a new one at Overland Drive.

Those improvements were part of a $200 million infrastructure spending splurge that occurred under Bradley’s watch.

He worked with many beloved council members and some that quickly faded and are now all but forgotten. He easily weathered a stormy development plan that envisioned Old Town as the hub of a western-theme entertainment complex before it withered and evaporated.

But Temecula was just one dish on Bradley’s city manager menu. He managed the city of La Mesa from 1980 to 1988. From there, he managed the city of Oceanside until 1990.

A break from government landed him at Ernst & Young as a senior manager. He briefly served as an interim city manager in Laguna Hills. He held that same post in Murrieta in 2007 and Hemet for a period that spanned portions of 2012-13.

His four-page resume also lists stints as a finance director, development consultant, account executive and bank senior vice president. He has taught a police management course at California State University, Long Beach.

When asked to describe his skills, Bradley recently penned the following:

“I am considered a hands-on leader with good analytical and communication skills, the ability to reach out to all sides in a dispute and the ability to help groups reach consensus. I can disagree without being disagreeable, and compromise when necessary to resolve issues. I also learned long ago that being a good leader requires being a good team player first.”

Bradley’s eye for talent is so keen that Jeff Stone – whose meteoric political climb has propelled him into city, county and state offices – has repeatedly turned to it.

Stone jumped to the political forefront when was elected to the Temecula council in 1992 and repeatedly served as the city’s mayor.

In 2004, Stone defeated an entrenched incumbent to become the first official from southwest Riverside County to be elected to a supervisor’s job. That supervisorial district had previously been held by political leaders from Hemet and other population hubs east of the I-15 corridor.

Soon after that election victory, Stone asked Bradley to recommend choices for his fledgling county staff.

Bradley, who is now 76, said he seeks four traits when hiring or promoting someone: good character, integrity, honesty and competency.

In November 2014, Stone became the first southwest Riverside County leader to be elected to a state Senate seat. His 28th District represents nearly 932,000 residents and blankets all of Riverside County except for its northwest corner.

Stone again tapped Bradley’s administrative and business acumen to help pick the cadre of workers who now staff his state offices.

Stone recently said in an interview that the successful applicants “had to pass the Ron Bradley litmus test” before jobs would be offered to them.

Bradley evokes similar feelings of respect, appreciation and loyalty from many others who have worked for or with him over the years. Many of them can cite Bradley strategies that they have incorporated into the way they approach their jobs today.

The trio of current city managers – Adams, Yates and Thornhill – says they were awed by the amount of preparation that Bradley would do before each council meeting. Adams recalled cutting through a darkened council chambers on an errand one day, only to see and hear Bradley rehearsing a presentation he would soon be making to his bosses.

“I thought to myself, if the city manager is in here rehearsing, that’s a trait I want to emulate – being prepared,” Adams said in a recent telephone interview. “I want to be as prepared as I can be.”

Adams said it took him years to realize that Bradley had been discretely coaching him on the skills he would need to craft as his career progressed. His perception at that time was simply that Bradley’s entire focus was on getting the job done right.

“I don’t think at the time that I knew I was being trained,” Adams said. “But now I know I was.”

Yates recalled Bradley’s ability to use “real world stories” and create in-house traditions that would bond co-workers into a cohesive team.

“He absolutely had a lot of understanding on how the world works and he was very good at sharing it with us,” Yates said. “He was really good at helping us to connect the dots. As a professional, your goal is to share some of the knowledge you’ve gained with the people who surround you.”

Thornhill said he profited from watching Bradley maneuver his way through the politically-charged “minefield” that can easily engulf and overwhelm council members and city staff.

“Ron’s sort of the consummate professional. He came in and did extensive training in every aspect of the job,” Thornhill said in a telephone interview. “I don’t think I would be able to do my job here without his influence. It’s definitely a reflection on Ron and the legacy he has left.”

Another key Hemet official is also quick to cite Bradley’s impact on his management outlook and operational approach. A five-paragraph note that Hemet Police Chief David M. Brown penned early this year thanked Bradley for his help during some “trying times” at that city.

“To this day, I have not been more positively impacted by anyone in my career,” Brown wrote. “Your wisdom and counsel gave me the courage to ‘Go for it’ and trust myself and my staff to do great things.”

Brown closed his note with four words: “I am forever grateful!”