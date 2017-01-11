The Ronald H. Roberts Temecula Public Library presents a naturalization information session

TEMECULA – A Naturalization information session will be led by United States Citizenship and Immigration Services community relations officers Thursday, Jan. 19, at 5:30 p.m. at the Ronald H. Roberts Temecula Public Library located at 30600 Pauba Road.

Topics covered at this free session will include the naturalization process, the new naturalization test, and rights and responsibilities of U.S. citizenship. This session will offer a step-by-step description of the naturalization process. Free naturalization test preparation materials will be made available. Attend and learn what is expected and how to navigate the immigration process.

This program is presented by USCIS, Riverside County Law Library, and the Ronald H. Roberts Temecula Public Library. Registration is required. To sign up or for more information, contact the Temecula Law Resource Center at (951) 693-8902 or email lawlibrary.temecula@rclawlibrary.org.