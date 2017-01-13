San Jacinto City Council considers water rate increase proposal

A $215,000 grant from the Santa Ana Watershed District is spurring the San Jacinto City Council to study a change in water rates for the 4,000 customers using city water. The proposed rate change could increase rates across the board by $10 per month.

It has been seven years since the city changed its customers’ water rates that now are averaging approximately $67.91 per month. City water rates are currently based on a flat rate and water used by each household or business with a billing unit set at 748 gallons.

Under the proposed water rate change, there would be three cost tiers depending upon how much water each household used. The monthly meter fee of $15.36, a $2 monthly energy charge and $1.07 per billing unit from the water rights settlement with the Soboba Band of Luiseno Indians would remain the same.

The new rate could bring an increase for families of two or less, yet a decrease in cost for larger families. The current base rate charges $1.53 per billing unit up to 15 units and then jump up to $2.12 per unit after that. Most larger families who need more water for personal (indoor) use find themselves paying the higher rate.

The proposed new water billing rates would be divided into three tiers. Tier one would be set at $1.57 per billing unit for indoor use with a baseline of 55 gallons per person per day and $2.60 per billing unit for outside uses in Tier 2 and $3.20 per billing unit in Tier 3 that is considered excessive water use.

The proposed water rate change as explained by city water Consultant Lynn Merrill, basically falls in line with Eastern Municipal Water District and the Lake Hemet Water District which use tiered water rates. However, costs for the larger districts have jumped because the drought has forced them to use more expensive outside water sources to meet demand.

Merrill said the San Jacinto Water District water rates are far less because it uses its own water sources and the rest from the Soboba Indian reservation lands and will remain that way.

“We are not trying to penalize our customers,” said Merrill. He said the base rate is only going up by 4 cents and the larger water users will feel the rate change more.

He said the proposed rates would be much fairer to the city customers allowing a family of six use more water before facing more penalties in the higher tiers. “I am confident we are getting a good value for water to our customers,” Merrill said. In changing the city water rates Merrill said “we want to encourage more water conservation,” noting that the higher Tier 3 rates will help in that effort.

He did say the proposed rates as shown were only an example of how they might be structured and said additional study will determine what the exact rates might be if the city approves of the concept.

The council gave the consultants the go ahead to make a further presentation in the next 45 days as required by the grant and to bring it back to the council in February. If approved when it returns to Council the new rates would go into effect in September.