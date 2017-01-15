San Jacinto City Council further strengthens marijuana ordinances

The San Jacinto City Council unanimously added two new ordinances that will prohibit the cultivation of marijuana in the agricultural areas of the city without a permit during the Jan. 3 council meeting held at the San Jacinto High School Library.

It was pointed out to the council by staff that certain agricultural areas of the city permit non-conforming agricultural uses or areas that do not come under the auspices of the city’s new marijuana laws. Without the new ordinances presented to the council that evening, those areas might be used for marijuana cultivation without the required permits.

The original marijuana ordinances passed by the city in recent months require growers to follow specific rules for the cultivation of the drug including a special permit and fees. Cultivation of marijuana in the city is now restricted only to recreational or medicinal use and must be in an enclosed residential area or designated commercial area. The city ordinances still follow the spirit of the recent voter approved California state law permitting recreational use of marijuana and grows inside of private homes. Possession, cultivation, transport and sales of marijuana is still seen as illegal under federal law.

The statewide voter approved marijuana law permits six marijuana plants to be grown inside of a home for local cities and counties but all other related issues on the growth, cultivation, transport and sales of marijuana or its derivatives can be regulated by the local authorities.

San Jacinto City Ordinance 16-17 passed 5-0 by the City Council Jan. 3, amends Chapter 17 of the city Development Code deeming commercial marijuana cultivation will be agricultural. If the agricultural area is rezoned commercial for marijuana cultivation it will still fall under the strict marijuana ordinances.

“Nothing herein shall be construed to grant any special rights or privileges to commercial marijuana cultivation over other agricultural uses,” the amended ordinance reads.

It points out “Commercial marijuana cultivation shall not be allowed on any property that is located to the east of North Sanderson Avenue or to the south of Cottonwood Avenue,” and such use “must be in compliance with a commercial marijuana cultivation permit (or permits) issued in accordance with San Jacinto Municipal Code, Chapter 9.28B. The regulatory permit must be issued before the commercial marijuana cultivation.”

The City Council also passed an “urgency ordinance” that essentially protects the city from state infringement on its local marijuana cultivation ordinances. San Jacinto City Urgency Ordinance 16-18 clarifying that existing agricultural uses many engage in the cultivation of recreational and medical marijuana as a means to protect and encourage the continuation of agricultural activities with the city. It recognizes that since marijuana is a unique agricultural product that is strictly regulated and controlled, imposing additional restrictions on marijuana cultivation uses is a reasonable way to protect “the public health, safety and welfare.”

It notes by restricting outside marijuana grows in the more developed areas of the city it will control the “potential secondary effects of marijuana cultivation” and still encourage development.

: