SAN JACINTO: “Female body found near the roadway,” officials confirm

SAN JACINTO – Few details have been released; however, sheriff’s officials have confirmed they are investigating after the body of a female was found along the side of a San Jacinto roadway early Saturday, April 29.

The body, which officials have only described as “female,” was found on the 2600 block of Esplanade Avenue and reported to sheriff’s officials just before 6 a.m., Riverside Sheriff’s Robert Himmelberg explained in a written press release after the conclusion of the initial investigation.

Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s San Jacinto Police Station responded to the area after a citizen called 911 to report a “female body found near the roadway,” said Himmelberg.

When officials arrived at the location, they determined the victim had already succumbed to her injuries. “The female was pronounced dead at the scene,” Himmelberg explained.

Officials did not specify the age of the victim or where she resided, pending identification and notification of the victim’s family.

During their investigation, deputies “determined the female was the victim of a motor vehicle related incident,” according to Himmelberg.

Esplanade Avenue was closed for several hours between N. Cawston and N. Sanderson Avenues, while evidence technicians from the department’s Forensic Services Bureau and other officials investigated the fatal incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Officials have requested that anyone with information regarding this incident to call Deputy Cortez at (951) 654-2702. Callers can refer to incident file number I171190013 and can remain anonymous. Citizens may also submit a tip using the Sheriff’s CrimeTips online form.