SAN JACINTO: Firefighters make quick work of chimney fire

SAN JACINTO – A fire damaged a wall of a single-family home Friday, Dec. 30, in San Jacinto but no one was injured or displaced by the blaze.

The fire was reported at 9:46 p.m. in the 1000 block of South Alexandria Drive and took 33 firefighters to knock it down by 10:23 p.m., said April Newman of Riverside County Fire.

The first arriving firefighters saw smoke coming from the home’s chimney, Newman said. The fire was contained to the wall by the chimney, she said.

Firefighters remained on scene until midnight.