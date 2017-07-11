SAN JACINTO: Garage fire damages home

SAN JACINTO – A fire damaged the garage of a San Jacinto home today but did not reach the main property.

The non-injury blaze was reported about 3:50 p.m. in the 1600 block of Garden Lane, near Primrose Court, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Nearly 30 firefighters reached the location within a few minutes and encountered flames raging in the attached garage.

Crews gained the upper hand less than 20 minutes later, preventing damage to the living quarters of the two-story house, according to the fire department.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.