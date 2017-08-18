San Jacinto hires Retail Strategies to help expand its retail offerings

SAN JACINTO – Under a recent ruling, the San Jacinto City Council approved a three-year contract with Birmingham, Alabama-based Retail Strategies to provide new and updated market studies, including a comprehensive in-market real estate assessment, marketing materials and recommendations on retail and retail concepts suitable for recruitment to San Jacinto. Retail Strategies will lead an aggressive outreach campaign to retailers, restaurants and developers through retail industry conferences and trade shows and will provide a fresh perspective on the city’s ability to attract, retain and secure new retail amenities.

City Manager Rob Johnson said increasing the city’s retail base, attracting as much retail as possible and recruiting stores that fit San Jacinto’s unique market is an important component in attracting more employers and visitors to the city.

Retail Strategies is known for assisting cities in identifying and recruiting retail, restaurant and entertainment concepts and is working in several communities in Southern California. The goal is to provide residents and visitors more shopping and dining opportunities, which enhances the quality of life as well as critical tax revenues for the city.

“The city is experiencing a significant amount of retail leakage to other communities, and we are committed to addressing that by aggressively pursuing concepts to fill the current retail gaps,” Johnson said. “San Jacinto must focus on providing retail, restaurants and other amenities in order to grow its tax base to provide quality services. The city must now focus on residents’ needs and becoming a self-help city.”

Johnson said San Jacinto needs new retail with a component geared for the city’s unique atmosphere, history, small town, down home feel, where people aren’t just shopping but experiencing something unique. A concept is that retail developments should focus on a more family-oriented or single-lifestyle oriented mix of retail and destination spots. San Jacinto’s average population age is 31 years old, and the retail offerings need to create its own kind of special vibe. To that end, the council feels that vibe needs an outside perspective to help shape it, which is where the partnership with the national retail recruiting firm of Retail Strategies comes in, he said.

“If we sit back and wait for whatever comes to us, it may not be what’s best for us as a city,” he said.

Attracting unique retailers that help set the feel and tone for place-making in San Jacinto will help reduce sales tax leakage to other cities, Johnson said, reversing a trend that developed over the past decade is the goal.

“Retail Strategies is excited to be collaborating with the city of San Jacinto on this important initiative. San Jacinto is an attractive retail market, and we look forward to sharing the opportunity through our national network of retail, restaurant and developer contacts,” Joseph Fackel, Retail Strategies executive vice president, said.

With the draw and economic driver of the new 485,000-square-foot, 400-room, Soboba Casino and Hotel currently under construction, the city and its partner, Retail Strategies, will work with retailers to locate and secure the most advantageous locations inside the city, he added. The city also has its own mix of properties to market for sale.

The city is also nearing the completion of a long awaited Downtown Specific Plan that it hopes will reinvigorate and revitalize its San Jacinto Main Street.