SAN JACINTO: Injured boy airlifted from Massacre Canyon

SAN JACINTO – Details are still emerging after a juvenile male was airlifted from an area of San Jacinto known as Massacre Canyon Friday, April 21. Massacre Canyon is located north of Gilman Springs Road and east of N. Sanderson Avenue.

The boy, who has not been identified by name or age, was airlifted from the popular, well-known local canyon after suffering unspecified injuries.

Cal Fire/Riverside County firefighters, Riverside County sheriff’s deputies, California Highway Patrol officers and other emergency first responders were dispatched to the canyon just after 1 p.m., after the emergency was reported.

Eighteen firefighters from four engine companies responded to the juvenile medical aid emergency, according to Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Public Information Officer Jody Hagemann. They were assisted by a paramedic squad.

Due to the rocky, difficult terrain of the area, fire officials at the scene determined the minor would need to be airlifted from the canyon and requested a helicopter to the area to assist.

Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department’s Helicopter 301 responded to the location to assist in the boy’s rescue.

After airlifting the boy from the canyon, the juvenile was flown to an area hospital for further evaluation and treatment of what officials described as moderate injuries. The full extent and nature of the boy’s injuries were not disclosed.

No further information about the injured boy was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.