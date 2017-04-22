San Jacinto looks to purchasing Southern California Edison light poles

The San Jacinto City Council approved the purchase of 1,810 Southern California Edison streetlights at a cost of $1.6 million financed over a 15-year period through a phased inspection and transition period.

The purchase was approved during a special meeting March 28 with plans to retrofit the poles with LED lights at a cost of $667,000. The purchase will ultimately save rate payers and the city money.

The Western Riverside Council of Governments, of which San Jacinto is a member, has been working with its cities to purchase the poles offered for sale by SCE. The purchase, with all the cities involved, would eventually save them money in maintenance and service fees now paid to SCE.

While most of the WRCOG cities will continue to use SCE electrical power for the lights poles after their purchase, San Jacinto is considering establishing their own electric power system in the future, Councilman Andrew Kotyuk said. By providing the poles energy from their own electric company, the city expects to save even more money with the LED retrofits analysts suggested.

WRCOG has been in negotiations with SCE to purchase approximately 64,000 streetlights they have up for sale; also, WRCOG would help the cities in their financing efforts.

The cities and other governments in WRCOG agreeing to purchase SCE poles as of March 28 include Hemet, Lake Elinore Menifee, Moreno Valley, Murrieta, Temecula, Wildomar and now San Jacinto. Those not purchasing include Eastvale, Norco, Perris, Riverside County and the Jurupa Community Services District.

Although San Jacinto has agreed to the pole purchases, it can still excuse itself from the agreement in a limited time if the purchase is found to be economically unfeasible. Meanwhile, the contract they seek with SCE is set to be completed in phases, with each party responsible for fulfilling certain parts of the inspections and transitions within a certain time.

It would be SCE’s responsibility to provide the city with draft phase maps, a field evaluation to identify applicable LS-1 streetlights, identify and confirm point of demarcation, confirm that every pole in the city has been accounted for, confirm actual phase maps and transition timelines, communicate with the city any additional relocation or reconfiguration costs, update the inventory if applicable, update the purchase price for the final phase if the pole count varies by 5 percent or more, provide revised maps and inventory list to buyer if applicable and finally a bill of sale buyer for current phase.

SCE would also convert from LS-1 to LS-2B rate at completion of each phase, provide update LS-2 B maps and inventory list to the city.

The city would also confirm actual timelines and transition timelines, accept or refuse any additional relocation or reconfiguration costs, sign off on updated inventory list, install its own pole tags and make the city payment. Later, it would confirm the pole conversions have taken place and the lower rate change has gone into effect. Once all phases have been completed, the city will take over maintenance and operation of the poles.

The city council is now awaiting responses to the agreement from WRCOG and SCE.