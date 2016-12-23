SAN JACINTO: Man fleeing from Hemet PD causes major wreck

SAN JACINTO – Details are still emerging about a major-injury, multiple-vehicle, rollover traffic collision that happened Thursday, Dec. 22.

The wreck happened at the intersection of N. State Street and Cottonwood Avenue in San Jacinto and involved seven vehicles, including one vehicle that had been involved in a dangerous, high-speed pursuit with Hemet police officers shortly before the accident occurred.

Hemet police officers were not actively pursuing the suspect’s vehicle when the accident happened and had terminated their pursuit just one minute before the wreck; due to the fleeing man’s excessive speed and inclement weather conditions.

The suspect sustained major injuries in the wreck and several other drivers sustained minor injuries, according to Riverside Sheriff’s Sergeant Himmelberg. Two people were transported to a local hospital by ambulance.

The incident began at 4:45 p.m. when a Hemet police officer notified City of Hemet emergency dispatchers that a man in a Pontiac Grand Prix was fleeing from them in the area of 980 N. State Street in the City of Hemet.

It was not immediately known what the suspect, who has not been officially identified, was wanted for or what the original reason for the attempted stop was.

As the pursuit was beginning, officers requested emergency assistance from other nearby officers as they radioed updates to City of Hemet emergency dispatchers.

Officers pursued the suspect for about one minute before the lead officer in the pursuit notified dispatchers the suspect was fleeing in excess of 90 miles per hour. The officer cancelled the pursuit due to the man’s speed and wet weather conditions.

The pursuit was terminated at 4:46 p.m., in the area of N. State Street, north of Esplanade Avenue. A supervisor confirmed the pursuit was terminated and confirmed that officers were no longer pursuing the fleeing man.

At 4:47 p.m., about one minute after the pursuit was terminated, city and county emergency dispatch centers began to receive a flood of 911 calls reporting a major, multiple-vehicle, rollover traffic accident at the intersection.

Hemet police officers and deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s San Jacinto Police station began arriving within one minute of the reported traffic collision.

A traffic investigation determined that as the suspect was approaching a red light at Cottonwood Avenue, he crossed the center line into the opposing lanes of travel and struck several vehicles which were stopped at the red light, causing a chain reaction collision.

Officials arrived on scene to find vehicles and debris scattered throughout the intersection. One of the involved vehicles, an SUV, had overturned and there were several people reportedly trapped in the mangled wreckage’s of their vehicles.

Within minutes, five AMR ambulances and numerous Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire engine companies had responded to the chaotic scene.

While officers took the original suspect into custody at gunpoint, other emergency first responders immediately began to assess and triage the different victims. Fire officials called for Mercy Air to be placed on standby as the first of several victims were being transported away from the scene to several local area hospitals.

Police and sheriff’s officials shut down the entire intersection in every direction, due to debris strewn for hundreds of yards surrounding the accident. All north and southbound traffic on N. State Street and all east and west bound traffic on Cottonwood Avenue was diverted away from the accident scene, to ensure the safety of emergency first responders providing aid to the victims.

During a subsequent search of the suspect’s vehicle, officers found a handgun near the front seat of the man’s wrecked car. A records check revealed the gun had been reported as stolen from the Riverside County area.

The suspect was determined to have two outstanding warrants for his arrest. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries and will be arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, felony eluding, and other charges after his release.

Drug use is suspected to be a contributing factor in the collision, according to Himmelberg.

State Street was closed for about 2 hours while the collision was investigated. The roadway was reopened to through traffic about 7 p.m.

The San Jacinto Police Department requests anyone having additional information regarding the traffic collision to call the San Jacinto Police Department at (951) 487-7352. The Hemet Police Department should be contacted regarding the crime which occurred in the city of Hemet. Citizens may also submit a tip using the Sheriff’s CrimeTips online form.