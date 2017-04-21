SAN JACINTO: Man hospitalized in critical condition after dispute with neighbor turns violent

SAN JACINTO – An ongoing dispute between neighbors erupted in violence and left one man in critical condition Saturday, April 15. The violent incident happened on the 100 block of Sage Avenue in San Jacinto.

Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s San Jacinto Police Station and other emergency first responders were dispatched to the location about 6:15 pm, regarding reports of a battery that resulted in injures to one of the people involved in the dispute.

The investigation began after Riverside County emergency dispatchers received a 911 call from a citizen reporting a subject who was beaten unconscious during a dispute with his neighbors, Riverside Sheriff’s Sergeant Robert Duckett explained in a written press release after the incident.

Deputies arrived at the residence within minutes and located the victim – who had already regained consciousness – and was waiting for authorities outside his residence.

Due to the severity of the man’s beating and injuries and the fact that the victim lost consciousness during the incident, American Medical Response medics transported the victim to a nearby hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

The victim, who officials did not name for his own protection, “remains in critical care,” according to Duckett.

During their investigation, deputies determined “the victim had been involved in an earlier argument with neighbors, resulting in a physical confrontation,” Duckett explained. “During the assault, the victim temporarily lost consciousness.”

As of 4 a.m., Thursday, April 20, no suspects had been arrested and the investigation is active and ongoing.

No further updates regarding the victim’s condition or the status of the investigation were available.

Anyone with information about this incident or who witnessed the battery is encouraged to contact Investigator Medina or Investigator Janecka at the Hemet Sheriff’s Station (951) 791-3400. Callers can refer to incident file number I171050065 and can remain anonymous. Citizens may also submit a tip anonymously at www.wetip.com or by using the Sheriff’s CrimeTips online form.