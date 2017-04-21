SAN JACINTO: Man hospitalized in critical condition after dispute with neighbor turns violent

By on No Comment

SAN JACINTO – An ongoing dispute between neighbors erupted in violence and left one man in critical condition Saturday, April 15. The violent incident happened on the 100 block of Sage Avenue in San Jacinto.

Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s San Jacinto Police Station and other emergency first responders were dispatched to the location about 6:15 pm, regarding reports of a battery that resulted in injures to one of the people involved in the dispute.

The investigation began after Riverside County emergency dispatchers received a 911 call from a citizen reporting a subject who was beaten unconscious during a dispute with his neighbors, Riverside Sheriff’s Sergeant Robert Duckett explained in a written press release after the incident.

Deputies arrived at the residence within minutes and located the victim – who had already regained consciousness – and was waiting for authorities outside his residence.

Due to the severity of the man’s beating and injuries and the fact that the victim lost consciousness during the incident, American Medical Response medics transported the victim to a nearby hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

The victim, who officials did not name for his own protection, “remains in critical care,” according to Duckett.

During their investigation, deputies determined “the victim had been involved in an earlier argument with neighbors, resulting in a physical confrontation,” Duckett explained. “During the assault, the victim temporarily lost consciousness.”

As of 4 a.m., Thursday, April 20, no suspects had been arrested and the investigation is active and ongoing.

No further updates regarding the victim’s condition or the status of the investigation were available.

Anyone with information about this incident or who witnessed the battery is encouraged to contact Investigator Medina or Investigator Janecka at the Hemet Sheriff’s Station (951) 791-3400. Callers can refer to incident file number I171050065 and can remain anonymous. Citizens may also submit a tip anonymously at www.wetip.com or by using the Sheriff’s CrimeTips online form.

, , , , ,

SAN JACINTO: Man hospitalized in critical condition after dispute with neighbor turns violent added by on
View all posts by Trevor Montgomery →

Trevor Montgomery spent 10 years in the U.S. Army as an Orthopedic Specialist before joining the Riverside County Sheriff Department in 1998. During his time with the sheriff's department, he worked at several different stations, including the Robert Presley Detention Center, the Southwest Station in Temecula and the Lake Elsinore Station along with many other locations. His assignments included Corrections, Patrol, DUI Enforcement, Boat and PWC based Lake Patrol, Problem Oriented Policing Team and he finished his career while working as a Sex Crimes and Child Abuse Investigator. Montgomery was a foster parent to nearly 60 children over 13 years and is now an adoptive parent and has 13 children and 7 grandchildren.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Comments Protected by WP-SpamShield Spam Blocker