SAN JACINTO – A 72-year-old man who went missing in San Jacinto was found safe and unharmed, authorities said today.

James Cricket, who was seen leaving his residence at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of Purple Finch Court, was found safe by San Jacinto police on Friday, said sheriff’s Sgt. Scott Burns.

As a precaution, Cricket was taken to a local hospital for a medical evaluation, Burns said.