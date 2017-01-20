SAN JACINTO: Mud flows cake San Jacinto Road

SAN JACINTO – Mudslides impacted a San Jacinto road Friday, Jan. 20, amid heavy rains, trapping motorists and prompting the closure of the corridor.

Gilman Springs Road – a frequent site of mud and debris flows during storms – was shut down shortly after 2 p.m. due to the quagmire.

The Riverside County Department of Transportation declared the route inaccessible between Sanderson Avenue and Soboba Road.

Both sides of Gilman Springs were affected in the vicinity of the Golden Era compound operated by the Church of Scientology, according to reports from the scene.

Several cars were stuck in the mud and had to be dug out.

It was not immediately known when the closure might be lifted.