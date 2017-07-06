San Jacinto police seek help in locating missing person

SAN JACINTO – Authorities today asked for the public’s help in locating a 72-year-old man who went missing from his San Jacinto home.

James Cricket was seen leaving his residence around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of Purple Finch Court, said sheriff’s Sgt. Scott Burns.

Cricket becomes easily disoriented and has likely been exposed to high temperatures, Burns said.

Cricket is described as white, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 150 pounds, with short gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown jacket, gray sweat pants, a red baseball cap, and carrying a small blue duffel bag.

Anyone with information on Cricket’s whereabouts was urged to contact the San Jacinto Police Department at (951) 654-2702. Information also can be reported anonymously at www.riversidesheriff.org.