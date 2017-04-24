SAN JACINTO: Victim shot multiple times, suspect suffers critical injuries, during violent encounter

SAN JACINTO – A victim was shot several times and the alleged suspect in the shooting suffered critical injuries during a violent encounter inside a private residence Sunday, April 23. The incident happened on the 1700 block of Wheatfield Way in San Jacinto.

The two-story residence where the shooting happened is in a small, unfinished neighborhood that has more empty, unsold lots and unused concrete slabs than built homes, is north of N. Lyon Avenue and east of east of N. Ramona Boulevard,

After an investigation, deputies located and arrested Mario Duenas-Martinez, 35, of Riverside, Riverside Sheriff’s Sergeant Robert Duckett said in a written press release after the incident. In spite of being hospitalized in critical condition, Duenas was booked at the Robert Presley Detention Center on suspicion of three counts of attempted murder, willful harm to a child and first degree residential burglary.

Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s San Jacinto Police Station responded to the residence about 7:30 a.m., after receiving a 911 call reporting gunshots being fired at the location.

When deputies arrived they found two adults and a child at the location. Officials did not specify the age of the child. Deputies quickly determined one of the residents was suffering from several gunshot wounds.

The shooting victim was transported to a nearby hospital “for several non-life threatening gunshot wounds received during the conflict,” Duckett said. The victim was treated for his gunshot wounds and later released.

During their investigation, deputies learned Duenas had “entered the residence early in the morning and confronted several residents inside the house,” Duckett explained.

During the confrontation, “a firearm was introduced…and a struggle ensued over the weapon,” said Duckett.

Officials did not specify whether the gun was pulled out by residents of the home or by Duenas.

During the struggle over the weapon, “multiple rounds” were discharged from the weapon, according to Duckett.

Duenas then escaped the home by leaping from a second-story window to the ground below. Despite suffering “critical injuries” when he jumped from second-story window, Duenas managed to drive away from the location in the vehicle he had driven to the location.

Victims provided deputies with descriptions of both Duenas as well as the vehicle he had fled the location in.

Other deputies who had responded to the residence to assist in the investigation immediately began to fan out, searching for Duenas and his car. Deputies quickly located Duenas’ vehicle less than two miles away, near Sanderson and Ramona Expressway.

Deputies conducted an investigatory traffic stop, at which time Duenas was detained without incident.

“Duenas was suffering from injuries received while jumping out of the second-story window,” Duckett. Deputies immediately requested medical personnel to respond to the location to evaluate and treat Duenas’ injuries.

Medics transported Duenas to a nearby hospital where he remains in critical condition.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

A jail records search revealed Duenas remains in custody on $3 million dollars bail and is scheduled to be arraigned at an unspecified court April 26.

Anyone with information about this incident and investigation is encouraged to contact Investigator Janecka at the Hemet Sheriff’s Station (951) 791-3400. Callers can refer to incident file number I171130018 and can remain anonymous. Citizens may also submit a tip using the Sheriff’s CrimeTips online form.