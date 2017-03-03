SAN JACINTO: Two people die in crash near San Jacinto

SAN JACINTO – Two people were killed Thursday, March 2, in a two-vehicle collision just north of San Jacinto.

The crash occurred about 2:15 p.m. on state Route 79, just south of Gilman Springs Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers arrived moments later and found two vehicles located on a slope adjacent to the highway.

Two victims, neither of whom were immediately identified, were pronounced dead at the scene by Riverside County Fire Department paramedics.

An occupant of one of the vehicles had to be extricated from the wreckage by firefighters and was transported to a trauma center in critical condition, according to the fire department.

The circumstances of the crash were under investigation.

All four lanes of the highway remained open after the crash, according to the CHP.