Scouts summit local mountaintops to honor vets

TEMECULA – Five Boy Scouts from the California Inland Empire Council Tahquitz District Troop 384 hiked over 30 miles and over 4,000 feet in elevation to summit both peak and Mount San Jacinto, Nov. 10-12, to honor veterans. While on the peaks, they performed a flag ceremony displaying the USA colors and the POW/MIA flags in commemoration of Veterans Day.

“Other hikers were surprised and impressed with the boys and their dedication to honoring veterans and their families,” Assistant Scoutmaster David Bishop said.

Scouts taking part in the hike were Life Scout Cody Plummer, Star Scouts Reese Uyetanaka, Gabriel Hernandez and Shawn Bishop and Scout Lucas Escarsega.

The Boy Scouts were led by Assistant Scoutmasters Kurt Plummer, Steve Uyetanaka and Bishop.

The event was approved at the CIEC and district level, Bishop said.