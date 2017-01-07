Sedan, semi collide on Interstate 15

WILDOMAR – A sedan collided with a big rig on Interstate 15 in Wildomar Friday, Jan. 6, causing the smaller vehicle to overturn in the center divider.

The crash happened about noon in the southbound lanes of the freeway, near Baxter Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Witnesses told the CHP that the sedan ran into the tractor-trailer, then flipped over in the grassy area between the north- and southbound sides of I-15.

The trucker was not hurt and pulled to the shoulder of the freeway. The person at the wheel of the sedan, whose identity was not disclosed, was treated at the scene by Riverside County Fire Department paramedics, but apparently did not require hospitalization.

Debris from the wreck was scattered in the fast lane of the freeway, requiring a temporary closure so officers could sweep it clear, according to reports from the scene. The other two lanes were unobstructed, and traffic was moving slowly through the area.

The crash remained under investigation.