Senator Stone honors Assistance League of Temecula Valley as ‘Nonprofit of the Year’

SACRAMENTO – Senator Jeff Stone, R-Riverside County, honored the Assistance League of Temecula Valley as the 2017 Nonprofit of the Year for the 28th Senate District.

The Assistance League of Temecula Valley, a 501(c)(3), was incorporated in 1989 with about 50 volunteer members and was chartered in 1993 as the 81st chapter of the National Assistance League.

Across the nation, more than 26,000 volunteers in 120 chapters focus on making their communities better. Last year these chapters combined to return almost $39 million and provide 3.34 million service hours to their local communities.

For over 27 years, the Assistance League of Temecula Valley has been dedicated to serving the people of southwest Riverside County by providing resources to meet the growing communities of the region.

Last year the 250 volunteers of the Assistance League of Temecula Valley donated more than 34,000 hours of service and returned more than $378,000 to the communities they serve.

“As both a Temecula city councilman and a Riverside County supervisor, I have seen firsthand the impact this great group of volunteers has had on the people of southwest Riverside County,” Stone said. “Through programs like Operation School Bell, which provides school clothes to many youngsters in the region, and The Thrift Shop, which raises money for numerous philanthropic programs and many other endeavors, the Assistance League has greatly enhanced the lives of thousands of people in our community.”

Wednesday’s recognition was part of the larger celebration of “California Nonprofits Day” at the state Capitol.