Serial robber to be arraigned

MURRIETA – A Canyon Lake man accused of committing eight robberies in Riverside County over a month-long span is slated be arraigned tomorrow, Feb. 14.

Brandon William Geer, 35, was arrested in Temecula on Jan. 11 after allegedly committing his last holdup near the Pechanga Resort & Casino. Geer is charged with eight counts of armed robbery, two counts of attempted robbery and multiple sentence-enhancing allegations of using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

He’s being held in lieu of $675,000 bail at the Southwest Detention Center and is scheduled to enter a plea before Superior Court Judge Mark Mandio at the Southwest Justice Center.

According to sheriff’s Sgt. Curt Harris, the defendant allegedly committed his first holdup at a store in the 25900 block of Newport Road in Menifee. Geer allegedly brandished a handgun at the clerk and demanded money, fleeing with a small sum and eluding deputies, who arrived minutes later.

Harris alleged that through the holidays, Geer stayed busy, robbing additional businesses in Perris, Murrieta, Wildomar and Temecula.

All of the holdups generally occurred in the predawn hours, with the same method employed each time, according to the sergeant.

On Jan. 11, three places were robbed in the space of three hours, the last holdup occurring in the 44500 block of Bedford Court in Temecula, Harris said.

Deputies swarmed the area and alerted Pechanga security personnel to be on the lookout for the bandit, whose description was broadcast to them and neighboring law enforcement agencies, according to Harris.

Security officers at the casino, which is less than a mile south of where the robbery happened, spotted the suspect and detained him without incident until sheriff’s investigators arrived, Harris said.

Geer was positively identified by employees at the Bedford Court store, the sergeant alleged.

The defendant has no prior documented felony convictions.

