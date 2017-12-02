Service dog registration and certification recommended

Today it is not uncommon to see someone holding a small dog in their arms while shopping in a store, or a large dog quietly sitting on the floor next to a person in a restaurant. In most cases, the animals are there legally with their owners as a disability support service dog, a psychiatric service dog or an emotional support animal companion.

Yet there are those who bring their animals into a public place without the training, without the registration and without another specific reason, sometimes causing unwelcomed disturbances. The owners claim the animals are their “animal companion” or service dog.

Such was the case reported in an Anza restaurant recently, when a man who said he was a war veteran brought his large unkempt German shepherd into the establishment. The dog, apparently untrained, wandered around the tables and disturbed the other guests. A complaint from those other guests and from the waitress brought an argument from the veteran who said it was his “service dog” and it had a right to be there. Yet, he showed no proof that the dog was in fact a “service dog” trained to help the veteran other than his word that his dog was “friendly.” Seemingly, there wasn’t much the waitress could do except to ask them to leave. Health regulations prohibit animals from being inside restaurants, which creates a legal conundrum when faced with uncertified “service” animals.

Many business establishments have begun posting signs that read, “Service dogs welcome” or “Dog Friendly,” and have set aside areas where pets, service, psychiatric, emotional or just friendly animals are welcome.

There is no denying that there is a place and a need for true service dogs to help people in their daily lives. Ever since the first guide dogs were trained to help the blind and service animals became soldiers saving countless lives in war, highly trained animals have been praised and adored. Yet, there are those who abuse those rules and legal privileges that bring into question: “What is a service or emotional companion dog and are they welcome in public places?”

Just what are the rules and what is the definition of a dog that helps people with disabilities, emotional or physical?

Federal law designates and defines what animals are considered service, emotional or physical companion animals. County and city laws for the most part follow the same rules.

Nolo.com , an online publication written by attorneys, outlines laws and regulations of all kinds and gives these definitions of service dogs. Note that specific laws regarding service dogs and companion animals are found in local county and city ordinances, but are too often vague or absent.

Accordingly, California law allows persons with disabilities to bring trained service dogs and psychiatric service dogs, but not “emotional support” dogs, to all public places. These laws include the Unruh Civil Rights Act, the California Disabled Persons Act and the Fair Employment and Housing Act that includes the Americans with Disabilities Act, which also protects the rights of people who use service dogs and emotional support animals.

A service dog, under California law, is defined as a dog trained to help a specific individual with a disability, to help fetch dropped items, to turn on lights or appliances, to warn of imminent physical trauma, to provide minimal protection, to rescue or to pull a wheelchair. But, the rules are limited to dogs, and generally no other animals are included in these protections. In California, a miniature horse is considered a service animal in limited circumstances. The one definite requirement is that the animal be “trained” in the specific work for the disabled person.

A psychiatric service dog is not specifically defined in California law, yet they can be trained to help a person with a specific mental disability like post-traumatic stress disorder, bipolar disorder, clinical depression, learning disability. They can even be trained to simple acts like getting a person with a mental disability up in the morning.

An emotional support animal is a dog or other animal that is “not trained” to perform specific acts directly related to an individual’s disability, instead the person derives a sense of well-being, safety or calm from the animal’s companionship.

California law does guarantee people who use “trained” service dogs full and equal access to public places. A public place is a place where the general public is invited to enter that includes restaurants, hotels, theaters, shops, concert halls and government buildings. It also permits a trainer of service dogs to enter a public place with their trainee, even if the trainer does not have a disability. Most of these dogs in training wear a vest that indicates they are being trained.

While a shop owner in a public place is required to admit service dogs into his business, they have a right to ask the owner whether the dog is required because of a disability and what work the dog is trained to perform.

Still, the owner or public place cannot require a person to “prove” that their dog is a service dog. A service dog, while recommended, is not required to be registered or certified as a service dog. However, according to California law, pretending to be the owner of a service dog is a criminal misdemeanor and is punishable by a fine up to $1,000 and/or up to six months imprisonment. Here is the conundrum.

What about emotional support animals?

Nolo.com points out that these discussions about service and psychiatric service dogs do not apply to emotional support animals. California law does not require that “emotional support animals” be admitted to public places, but it does have laws regarding them in other settings like in workplaces, on airlines or in landlord-owned properties. Disabilities like gambling, kleptomania or unlawful substance use disorders are not included in the legal use of service animals.

What is required of a service animal in a public place? The dog must be well-behaved. The dog must not pose a public danger and must be nonaggressive. The owner must retain control over the dog at all times. The dog must obey basic commands, such as sitting, heeling, waiting, down, summoning, both on-leash or, if the leash is dropped by accident, off-leash. The dog must be comfortable in public spaces and environments and must be relaxed in such places. The dog must not bark in public. The dog must be house-trained. The dog must remain under the table or must lie down on a seat while in restaurants or sitting in commercial buildings, according to www.serviceanimalregistryofcalifornia.com .

If a person in need of a service animal cannot train their animal to meet these behavior requirements, certified trainers who can be found online are available to help with the training and registration.

Registration, training and licensing of service dogs is available.