Sheriff’s Department: Anza man kidnapped at gunpoint by four suspects





UPDATE: AUG. 8, 7:20 a.m.

Spencer Hayes has been located unharmed, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

No further details have been released at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY:

ANZA: A 28-year-old Anza man was kidnapped at gunpoint from his home by four suspects today during an apparent marijuana robbery, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department reported.

Deputies say three men and a woman went to Spencer Hayes’ residence in the 51000 block of Deer Springs Trial around 3 a.m., and two of them brandished handguns and forced him to cut down some marijuana plants for them. Hayes then left with the suspects in their vehicle, and “is considered to have been abducted against his will,” according to a sheriff’s statement.

Sheriff’s deputies circulated Hayes’ photo and asked anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to contact Deputy Weber at the Hemet sheriff’s station at (951) 791-3400 or the Riverside County Sheriff’s Dispatch Center at (800) 950-2444.