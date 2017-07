RIVERSIDE – A magnitude-3.2 earthquake centered in the Loma Linda area was felt across western Riverside County today.

The quake struck at 10:15 a.m. about 2.5 miles southwest of Loma Linda, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The temblor was felt as far south as Mission Viejo, according to the USGS. There were no reports of injuries or damage.