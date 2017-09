LAKE ELSINORE – A person was bitten by a snake Tuesday, Sept. 2, in Lake Elsinore and suffered moderate injuries.

The bite was reported at 10:08 p.m. in the 29000 block of Edgewood Drive, said Tawny Cabral of the Riverside County Fire Department.

The victim was taken to a hospital by ambulance and was in stable condition, Cabral said.