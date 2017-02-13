Stolen vehicle pursuit suspect arrested in Murrieta

.

MURRIETA – A suspected car thief led police on a multi-city pursuit in a stolen car, authorities said today.

The pursuit began when Riverside County sheriff’s deputies attempted to pull over a Mercedes Benz sedan. It matched the description of a recently stolen vehicle from Temecula at about 1:45 p.m. Saturday near Mission Trail and Malaga Drive in Lake Elsinore.

However, the vehicle sped off and Lake Elsinore deputies pursued it over surface streets through the city of Wildomar.

Deputies “lost sight of the vehicle” in the area of Clinton Keith Road and the Interstate 15 freeway and the vehicle information was relayed to surrounding law enforcement agencies, according to Sgt. Dan Ponder.

Within minutes, Murrieta police found the stolen Mercedes Benz sedan in the 23000 block of Single Oak Way, Ponder said.

A caller had also reported that they had seen “a male running through residential properties in the same area,” deputies said.

A Riverside sheriff’s helicopter was then dispatched to help locate the suspected runaway driver of the stolen car.

He was later located, arrested and identified as Tyler Nutting, 23, of Temecula according to Ponder.

Nutting was booked into the Southwest Detention Center on suspicion of auto theft, burglary, possession of stolen property, felony evading and narcotics possession. He was being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.

