Storm expected to bring gusty wind, potentially heavy rain

RIVERSIDE – Gusty wind and potentially heavy rain are expected in various parts of Riverside County throughout the day today.

A National Weather Service wind advisory for the mountains and the San Gorgonio Pass zone, which includes the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs, will remain in effect until 10 p.m. Tuesday. Winds of 35 to 50 miles per hour are expected in most of the affected areas, but gusts could reach 50 to 75 mph over the mountain ridges and along desert slopes.

“Strong and gusty westerly winds will continue through Tuesday,” according to the weather service. “Winds will be strongest along the mountain ridges, through mountain passes and into adjacent deserts.”

The Coachella Valley was not included under the advisory although sustained wind speeds of 15 to 25 are in the forecast, along with gusts of 35 to 45 mph.

About two miles of a main Palm Springs roadway was shut down today because blowing sand made visibility poor, authorities said. Indian Canyon Drive was shut down around midnight between Garnet Avenue and Tramview Road, according to Palm Springs police.

The northbound and southbound lanes were to remain closed until winds die down, likely around daylight, Torres said.

Rain is expected throughout the day and into Tuesday in Riverside, the surrounding valleys and the mountains. Only a chance of rain is in the forecast for the Coachella Valley.

Anticipated rainfall amounts through Tuesday are expected to be .35 of an inch in Hemet, .42 in Riverside, .54 in Temecula, and .55 in both Anza and Lake Elsinore, according to the NWS. The snow level will stay above 8,000 feet.

The rain may lead to slick roads with water ponding in some areas. The wind may also affect traffic through passes and along some desert highways, according to the weather service. Motorists were urged to use extra caution.

The rain is expected to taper off and the winds will weaken Tuesday night. Forecasters said high pressure would bring fair and warmer weather Wednesday and Thursday, but another storm may deliver more rain Friday into

next weekend.