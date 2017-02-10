Storm expected to bring rain today, gusty winds throughout weekend

RIVERSIDE – A storm headed into Southern California is expected to bring rain to parts of Riverside County starting this afternoon.

The storm is expected to drop two-to six-tenths of an inch of rain on the coastal mountain slopes, a tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain in the Inland Empire and “very little if any rain” in the Coachella Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

No rain was in the forecast for Thermal and just .01 of an inch is expected in Palm Springs. Forecasters predicted Temecula would get .19 of an inch of rain through Saturday morning; Lake Elsinore would get .24 of an inch; .27 of an inch would fall in Anza and Hemet; and the storm would deliver .38 of an inch of precipitation in the city of Riverside.

The snow level will fall to 5,000 to 5,500 feet, according to the weather service.

Scattered showers are expected to taper off Saturday night or early Sunday. Gusty Santa Ana winds will follow in some areas Sunday and Monday, according to the NWS.